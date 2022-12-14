Republican lawmakers will take control of the House of Representatives on Jan. 3. That means that, among many other things, they will take control of the House’s investigative committees and subcommittees. GOP leaders have already said they plan to probe the Biden administration’s disastrous policy on the U.S.-Mexico border, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the failure to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., and more.

There is clearly a lot to investigate. But the topic that will receive the most attention in the media and the political conversation will be the investigation into the business dealings of the Biden family — Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated