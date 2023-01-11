Republicans have spent two years demanding that President Biden visit the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted Biden to face the real-world consequences of his border policy and the burden it has placed on Americans not only in the border states but around the country. Now the GOP has gotten its wish; Biden visited the border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. But there is bad news: The president used the occasion of his border visit to make things even worse.

Here’s the key difference between Republicans and Democrats on the border. With unprecedented numbers of illegal border crossers entering the United States, Republicans want policies that will stop, or at least dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want policies that will accommodate the flow. For evidence of that, just look at two moments in the events surrounding Biden’s brief visit to a cleaned-up El Paso.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

