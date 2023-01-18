I have written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border-crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.

That is not an exaggeration, and it is not an oversimplification. Just read what President Biden said last week in Mexico City after his summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems,” Biden said, taking a veiled swipe at the border policies of his predecessor. “People ... have to make it through jungles and a long journey to the border. And many are victimized, not only in terms of what they have to pay but victimized physically in other ways. And so, we’re trying to make it easier for people to get here, opening up the capacity to get here, but not have them go through that god-awful process.”

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

