Documents made public as a result of a lawsuit over border policy have revealed just how many illegal crossers have been admitted into the country.

The documents showed that 1,049,532 illegal border crossers were allowed to stay in the U.S. between Inauguration Day 2021, the day Joe Biden became president, and May 2022. That is greater than the population of Wyoming, of Vermont, of Alaska, of North Dakota, of South Dakota and of President Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

