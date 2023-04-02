Former President Trump does not usually play the national anthem when he appears at rallies around the country. Trump enters the arena to the strains of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” He walks around the stage, soaking up his fans’ enthusiasm and support, and begins his remarks when the song finishes.

The former president did things a little differently at his first campaign rally of the 2024 campaign on Saturday evening in Waco, Texas. Trump’s 757 — “Trump Force One” — was parked behind the stage, forming the backdrop for the speech at Waco Regional Airport. When “God Bless the USA” began, Trump appeared in the doorway of the plane and slowly walked down the steps to the stage as the crowd cheered.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated