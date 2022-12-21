This week could mark the most consequential development on the U.S.-Mexico border since January 2021, when President Biden essentially opened the nation’s doors to millions of illegal border crossers. Depending on how court fights turn out, Title 42, the Trump-era measure that allows the U.S. government to quickly return illegal crossers to Mexico on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID, will likely soon expire. After that, officials expect a flood of illegal crossers, all coming into the United States confident that they, like hundreds of thousands before them, will be allowed to stay.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the period from Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022, Border Patrol agents encountered a record number of migrants crossing illegally into the United States: 2,378,944. Add onto that the estimated 600,000 illegal crossers who got away without any contact with the Border Patrol, and that means close to 3 million border crossers in a single year. The two months since the beginning of the new fiscal year have seen crossings at an even higher rate. And that is before the Title 42 change.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Tags

More Opinion