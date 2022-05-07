As rising costs add new pressures to families and Georgians continue to recover from the shock of the pandemic, we all want everyone — black, brown, white, native and newcomer — to have what they need to overcome these challenges and build a foundation for success.
During the lowest point of the pandemic, emergency relief helped Georgia’s families and workers survive the crisis. However, hardship is still high, and even before COVID and inflation, the basics we all rely on to care for our families, including health care and child care, were too expensive for working people. Now with the price of everything from gas to groceries rising, we need our leaders to act so we do not lose the ground we have gained.
Congressional gridlock can stop even the most commonsense ideas from getting through, but lawmakers have a chance to use a process known as “reconciliation” to pass an economic package — one that lowers costs for health insurance, expands and lowers the cost of child care, and helps put the next generation on an upward trajectory by assisting parents with the costs of raising kids through the Child Tax Credit. They can even pay for it with popular policies like rolling back tax breaks for the wealthiest people and corporations and negotiating prescription drug savings. This might be Congress’s best opportunity to deliver for Georgians, and we need our elected leaders to not just support these critical policies, but advocate wholeheartedly for them.
It’s no secret that President Biden and congressional leaders have had trouble striking a deal on legislation to help families make ends meet. But it’s past time for them to put aside their differences: Many programs that helped all of us during the pandemic, like Child Tax Credit payments, have expired. Others, like increased subsidies that helped millions afford health care during the worst public health crisis of our lifetime, will expire soon.
That adds up to a big hit for workers and families — particularly if their employers do not pay a livable wage or their communities have been held back from opportunity and resources because of historic and ongoing discrimination — just when inflation is skyrocketing. There are straightforward, targeted policies that will help, all of which should be part of a commonsense economic legislation that helps lower costs for workers and families.
Federal lawmakers must pass economic legislation that includes provisions that would help people get health coverage and lower health care costs by making permanent the expanded Affordable Care Act premium tax credits to help thousands of Georgians buy affordable coverage, and closing the Medicaid coverage gap, which has left 269,000 Georgians without access to affordable health care.
Legislation should also address the acute shortage of child care in Georgia, which would make child care more affordable for working parents and support providers who can then create more options for decent-quality care for children. Georgia’s child care subsidy supports more than 50,000 children a week. With federal relief funds, Georgia temporarily expanded the program by 10,000 slots. However, this still does not meet the need of families who struggle to afford child care costs. Furthermore, child care providers are scrambling to keep and attract qualified teachers who are essential for high-quality care.
Finally, Congress should ensure the lowest-income families, those who most need help covering basic costs, can fully qualify for the Child Tax Credit just as families with higher incomes can. That includes making children with ITINs eligible again. Currently in Georgia, more than 15,000 undocumented children under the age of 15 are ineligible for the tax benefit. Permanent expansion to the enhanced CTC for all children could yield a 46% decline in child poverty in Georgia, especially for the children of color and immigrant children who are, due to historic and ongoing discrimination, most likely to live in families with low incomes.
Congress can pay for these foundational supports sustainably by rolling back provisions in the 2017 tax cuts that skewed our tax code, and ensuring the wealthiest people and corporations can no longer avoid paying their fair share in taxes. Congress also should allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, saving us money and making it easier for seniors to afford life-saving medicine. Savings from these measures could help reduce the deficit, too.
For Georgia’s families to recover and thrive, lawmakers must make health care more affordable, increase access to child care and provide relief for families facing rising costs for basic essentials. It is time to come together to build a foundation for recovery and prosperity for every Georgian.
