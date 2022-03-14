featured Cal Thomas has a short memory concerning Republican presidents By Michael C. Hall Carlton Fletcher Author email Mar 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Mr. Fletcher:I read with distaste the letter in the paper today from Cal Thomas, and I have a few questions to address to this sanctimonious pseudo-conservative.Where were you when George Bush was stripping our Army and Navy of tools to confront Russia to support his ill-fated invasion of Iraq and seriously p____ off most of our allies? Where were you when Donald Trump stopped all of our military aid to Ukraine when they would not help him blackmail President Biden?Where were you when Donald Trump ignored and belittled our NATO allies?Where were you when Donald Trump expressed his everlasting love for Vladimir Putin? President Biden has said very plainly that we will fight a war to help any of the several dozen NATO countries with whom we have a mutual defense treaty.President Biden has said that we will not put American troops into a fight in Ukraine unless all of the NATO members vote to do so.The foreign policy of the United States is now in good, intelligent and careful hands, Thank God.Michael C. HallAlbany 