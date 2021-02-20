Georgia HB 276, which is currently working its way through the state House, builds on several recent bills passed or in progress in other states (Idaho, Montana, Utah, etc.). The bill would specify that girls’/women’s and boys’/men’s sports categories are to be separated by sex, not gender identity. These bills have been labeled "anti-LGBTQ" by many on the left with arguments that they seek to "ban transgender people from sport."
However, things are more complex that they seem. This is not obviously "anti-LGBTQ" legislation. The bill has nothing to do with "LGB," nor does it ban transgender people from sports. Sports are separated by sex, not gender, and these bills aren’t about excluding transgender people, but maintaining a level playing field for females in sports given male physiological advantages that are unrelated to gender and not undone by transitioning. The best scientific evidence demonstrates wide male advantages that emerge before puberty, widen at puberty, and persist well after a year on cross-sex hormone therapy.
If sports were not sex separated, there would be almost no female college athletes, no female professional athletes, and zero female Olympic athletes for the vast majority of sports (e.g. track, swimming, tennis, basketball, soccer, cycling -- basically everything but sailing, shooting, and equestrian). For female athletes to gain benefits from competitive sport, including the possibility of being on teams and winning occasionally, sports must be sex-separated. This isn't debatable (and isn't being debated).
Enter gender. In recent years, we have seen various countries and U.S. jurisdictions allow gender self-identification as a replacement for sex in a variety of arenas including sports. Many of these bills and efforts no doubt have good intentions, but they are misguided. Gender (identity) is not a synonym for sex. People who are transgender experience a "sex-gender mismatch," but they still have a sex and it is on that basis that they are transgender.
People should not be discriminated against on the basis of gender, and transgender people deserve full human rights. There is, however, no "human right" to female sport, just like there is no human right to participate on a 14-year-old to 16-year-old soccer team for an 18-year-old or a 12-year-old. For fairness, we create categories for sports based on age and sex, among others (weight, experience), which determine inclusion. For sex-separated sports, being male or female determines access, and gender has nothing to do with it. It is not only not discrimination to separate sports by sex, it is necessary for females to have a level playing field. Allowing born males into girls’ and women’s sports on the basis of their gender makes no sense because gender is irrelevant to sport.
As a former female high school (Deerfield-Windsor School) athlete on the political left, I support Georgia's HB 276. Maybe you do not, but at the least, I urge you to consider on what basis it is "hateful" or "phobic" to allow males into female sports. It is not hateful to recognize sex, and it is not transphobic to maintain sex-separated sports. These bills are not "anti-LGBT," they are pro-female sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.