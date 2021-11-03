Albany has seen tough times — especially over the past 18 months. Living here for decades and serving in the state Capitol has shown me time and time again how resilient our community has been through the ups and the downs, but when the pandemic struck, it hit our area particularly hard. Our already fragile health care systems were on the brink of collapsing, and families in my district and beyond were paralyzed, wondering how they would be able to afford the next rent, utilities, or credit card bill.
It wasn’t fear that brought us a brighter day; it was hope. We had hope that President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Senators Ossoff and Warnock would lead us toward recovery and revitalization. And that’s exactly what they delivered for Albany with the American Rescue Plan.
Thanks to the historic relief in Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, the city of Albany received $22 million and Dougherty County received $17 million to jump-start our efforts to rebuild our local economy. With this funding, Albany has been able to provide incentives to give our community a positive push to get vaccinated. Today, the program has been so successful that the county has hosted three drive-through vaccine drives to encourage people to get their second dose and booster shots before the holidays. None of this would have been possible without the American Rescue Plan.
These historic investments have gone even further to boost our community by helping us address neglected infrastructure projects, like the sewer system and municipal services, and investing $1 million into Albany’s airport. Albany Area Primary Health Care also has received almost $9 million, which will be crucial to patients all across southwest Georgia.
Albany families have felt the impacts of the American Rescue Plans right in their bank accounts. President Biden’s child tax credits have delivered tax cuts for 91% of families with children in Georgia, helping middle- and lower-income families get back on their feet. Experts predict that the Child Tax Credit program will reduce the state’s overall child poverty rate from 13.6% to 5.9% and that the black child poverty rate will decrease even further from 21.8% to 11.4%. Across Georgia, these tax cuts are helping families fend off eviction, pay utility bills and back rent, buy groceries and school supplies, and cover other expenses.
The effects of the American Rescue Plan will be felt for generations to come, which is why it is so indefensible that Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans opposed the bill from start to finish and tried to make passing this relief as difficult as possible for Democrats. If Republicans had their way, Albany would not have seen a dime of these investments. But we won’t soon forget how hard the Biden-Harris administration, Senators Warnock and Ossoff, and Georgia Democrats fought to build our community back better.
