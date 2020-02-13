During the fourth week of the 2020 legislative session, my colleagues and I have been busy meeting in our committees, and the House convened on the House floor for three days. We passed several important measures, including an adjournment resolution that set our calendar for the next few weeks of the legislative session.
The House unanimously adopted House Resolution 935, a bipartisan measure that would re-authorize the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics for the 2020 calendar year. The commission, which was first created in 2019, would continue its work to develop unique and specific solutions for trucking, rail and air cargo, including reducing the driving risks for truck drivers and other motorists, expanding dedicated lanes for moving freight and reducing traffic impacts in and out of the ports and around key metropolitan areas.
By the end of the year, the commission would submit a comprehensive report detailing a legislative framework for funding and policy development ahead of the 2021 legislative session. HR 935 will now be considered by the Senate, and if it is adopted, the commission will continue its necessary work to identify ways to support the state’s freight and logistics industries and allow Georgia to maintain its competitive advantage in these industries.
Over the last few years, the House has spearheaded legislation to develop the new Georgia Statewide Business Court, which launched in January 2020 and will begin taking cases in August 2020. These specialized courts were approved by Georgia voters and are dedicated to providing expedited resolution of cases for complex commercial lawsuits. This week, the House passed enabling legislation, House Bill 663, to allow judges of the recently created statewide court to become members of the Judicial Retirement System of Georgia if they are employed full-time and are in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia.
The House also adopted House Resolution 326 in honor of Roger Dill, who worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation for 23 years. Dill contributed to a number of notable transportation projects in Tift County and across the state, including the construction of Interstate 75. To honor his many years of service, House Resolution 326 dedicates a newly-constructed Department of Transportation building in Tift County as the Roger C. Dill District Office.
Before we adjourned for the week, the House adopted Senate Resolution 712, which is a second adjournment resolution that determined our legislative calendar for the coming weeks. This adjournment resolution is unique in that it allows the General Assembly to remain in recess until Feb. 18 so that we can better focus our time and energy on the Amended FY 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021 budgets. My colleagues and I will use this time to craft balanced budgets that invest wisely and move our state forward.
The House and Senate will reconvene on Tuesday for Legislative Day 13. Until then, the House will hold important budget hearings and devote our time at the Capitol to finalizing the state budgets. As always, I greatly appreciate any feedback I receive from my constituents, and I welcome you to contact my office with any questions or concerns about the legislative session before we adjourn Sine Die. My Capitol office number is (404) 656-0287, and my email address is camia.hopson@house.ga.gov. Please contact me anytime.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve at your representative for HD 153.
