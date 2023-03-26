cara fields.jpg

Cara Fields

Spring Break is an opportunity for families to escape their monotonous daily routine and indulge in relaxation. And whether your family is jetting off for spring break or has a staycation planned close to home, spending some quality time together is likely high on your list.

But how do you accomplish that when everyone (even you, parents) is glued to their phones and tablets 24/7?

Cara Fields is AT&T’s vice president and general manager for the Southeast region.

Tags

More Opinion