This week, the Senate dedicated its time to hearing bills from the House side that representatives have deemed most important to consider this year, as these pieces of legislation all passed through the House side before Crossover Day.
Similarly, I am excited about the bills that have made it through the Senate and are now being carefully considered for voting by the House. The session is flying by with just over a week left until sine die, which will officially mark the end of our session on April 4. I anticipate that the Senate will hear even more bills and resolutions on this day than the 45-plus we heard on Crossover Day, and while this week has remained relatively calm and orderly with House bills considered in various committees, I feel the excitement piling up for the long hours that are to come in the next few days before our work is officially done.
On Tuesday, a House Bill — “Giving the Gift of Life Act” — also passed the Senate. Sometimes, a bill will pass in one chamber and the other will find ways to make changes or improvements. The result of such collaboration, House Bill 275, would encourage others to help save a life through organ donation by requiring that both full- and part-time employees are not denied life insurance because they have decided to donate and consequently need to miss work due to recovery time. It would also increase the existing income tax deduction from $10,000 to $25,000 for living donors and provide each employer giving paid leave to a donating employee with a maximum tax credit of $54,000.
House Bill 385 also passed through the Senate this week as a bill that would allow retired teachers to return to teaching in high-need areas without losing their retirement benefits. At a time where our state is facing a shortage of qualified teachers, this bill would encourage their service and devotion to our children while enabling them to receive benefits.
On Friday, we passed Senate Resolution 542 to recognize the first Tuesday of every March as Women Veteran’s Day, which I am thrilled about as both our service men and women deserve the utmost respect and most equal levels of recognition for their service to our state and nation. We shortly thereafter passed House Bill 1064, which would help military service members under 62 years of age by allowing them to exempt up to $17,500 of income taxes on qualified retirement income funds. With bordering states having this same tax incentive, this bill would encourage military service members to stay in Georgia.
To end the week, we passed the General Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year through House Bill 911, which will account for more than $30 billion to fund Georgia’s state agencies. Included in this budget is a $5,000 pay raise for state employees and a $2,000 teacher pay raise. Investments in mental health, behavioral health, and maternity leave pay (with $83.4 million going toward funding a full year of postpartum coverage), reflect the hard work of a dedicated team of staff and legislators to create the most fiscally satisfying and responsible budget.
Other priorities include funds for a pilot program for high school foster children among provisions such as $3 million for foster care clothing allowance, $5 million in equipment and grants for nursing programs, and $1.2 million to apprenticeship programs designed to put students to work in high-demand fields.
I look forward to continuing to keep you updated in these last few days we convene as a Senate body, and I thank you for trusting me to represent District 13. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
