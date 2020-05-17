The way that Georgians have responded to the COVID-19 emergency has been remarkable. Everyone’s dedication to protecting themselves and others by social distancing is paying off, as we are seeing the curve flatten. This is allowing our state’s economy to start back up and help our citizens get back to work. It’s important that we continue practicing social distancing and careful hygiene, though. While we are all excited to catch up on activities we have been missing out on, the virus is still out there, and we must treat it as such. Please continue to put the well-being of those with weakened immune systems and the elderly above your own desires.
Having said that, Gov. Brian Kemp recently reported the lowest number of ventilators in use and COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized in Georgia since hospitals began submitting data to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency on April 8. The data show we are heading in a promising direction against our battle with COVID-19. Our hospital spaces are opening up, and we have ramped up on testing and contact tracing. While we are surely progressing, there is still more work to be done, and we must continue to follow proper protocols from public health officials. We will win this fight, but when we do is ultimately up to all of us.
Additionally, Gov. Kemp recently announced that bars, nightclubs, live performance venues and amusement parks will remain closed until at least May 31. His new executive order also expands the number of people allowed in a single classroom at a child care facility from 10 to 20, as long as the staff-to-children ratio set by the Department of Early Care and Learning is maintained. Day camps were allowed to resume starting May 14 if they meet certain mandatory criteria. Overnight camps are not allowed.
Furthermore, the governor signed an executive order that clarifies that any driver who received a license while the road test was temporarily suspended will be required to take the test to maintain their license.
A process to take that test will be provided to drivers by Sept. 30.
For more information regarding COVID-19 in Georgia, visit the Department of Public Health’s website, which is updated three times per day.
If there is anything I can do for you, do not hesitate to reach out to my office. It is a privilege to serve you, District 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.