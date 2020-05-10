Across the nation, we are seeing businesses slowly re-open. We should be encouraged by the steps our leaders are taking to ensure more workers can safely return to work by following social distancing guidelines.
Right now, our top priority remains keeping the public health crisis under control. With that, we are focusing on expanding testing as we continue to safely re-open our state. We currently have 66 active COVID-19 specimen collection sites across Georgia. In the past 11 days, an additional 19 sites have been added with plans to open more sites in the future.
Thanks to Georgia’s partnership with Augusta University, we have doubled our daily testing capacity. Just a few weeks ago, our state ranked 43rd out of 54 states and territories in testing per capita. We now rank 29th. I am proud of the record highs we are seeing in testing, and I encourage anyone who wants to get tested to contact their medical provider or public health official to schedule an appointment to do so, especially if you are symptomatic of COVID-19 or believe you may have been exposed to the virus. Testing will serve as the entry point for contact tracing. While we have made great progress, there is still more to be done, and we will not rest until this crisis is over.
In order to continue our goal of returning to normal, we must continue to follow the guidelines of our local public health departments. These departments are restlessly working around the clock to ensure that appropriate measures are followed as we continue to re-open businesses across the state. Additionally, it is up to all of us to do our due diligence and follow through.
While we continue to safely return to work, it’s important to remember that work will not mean business as usual. We must continue to follow safety protocols daily. This means continuing to social distance, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, avoiding touching others, disinfecting frequently touched area, covering your cough or sneeze, and possibly wearing a face covering and gloves.
If I can be of assistance to you, please do not hesitate to contact me at Carden.Summers@senate.ga.gov or (404) 463-5258. Continue to pray for Georgia and follow the guidelines set before you.
