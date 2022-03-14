It was an exciting and busy week at the Capitol as legislators worked bills through committees and onto the floor in advance of our Crossover deadline, occurring this week on Tuesday. By this date, all Senate bills must pass over to the House side for consideration, so all crucial legislation to be worked with this year from the Senate side needs to be voted out of the Senate by then. That said, I am confident in the potential of all bills we heard and passed this week and the weeks before to collectively move Georgia in the most healthy and prosperous direction.
We started the week off with a committee work day on Monday, and Tuesday saw some important bills pass through the Senate, one of which is targeted to help students more easily transition from high school to the workplace and enter careers of their choosing. Senate Bill 379 would incentivize apprenticeships through a “High-Demand Careers Program.” This program would create a career-based curriculum to be administered through the Office of Workforce Development of the Technical College System of Georgia to provide monetary awards to employers who have apprentices successfully complete their high-demand job program.
Also on Tuesday, Senate Bill 393, known as the “Common Carrier Non-Discrimination Act,” was voted on and passed. This bill would prohibit a common carrier from censoring or discriminating against a user based on viewpoint or ideology of the user. SB 393 would ensure that Georgians are not unfairly targeted for expressing their personal beliefs, as the Public Service Commission would be granted additional oversight of social media platforms. Senate Bill 441, known as the “Criminal Records Responsibility Act,” which would require clerks of superior and state courts to provide for criminal e-filing, require the transmission of fingerprints and photographs to the Georgia Crime Information Center, and specify that prosecutors are responsible for ensuring disposition is transmitted to GCIC also passed.
The “Reducing Street Homelessness Act of 2022,” which I sponsored, passed through the Government Oversight Committee as Senate Bill 535, and I look forward to ensuring its progression to the floor. This bill would simply give human dignity to people by allowing them a safe place to rest their head, out of the street where they might be attacked or otherwise unable to find safety. By making it a misdemeanor to camp on state property not designated for such purpose, law enforcement is granted the ability to ensure that the homeless seek the best shelter or home option for them, be it going back to their families to seek help or moving onto a designated camping or shelter area. I will fight to hold every Georgian accountable to seek services or go back to friends and family for help.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kemp announced a tax initiative that would temporarily halt the state’s gas tax on motor fuel sales. This would provide relief to Georgians as gas prices have increased more than 56% since March of 2021. Gov. Kemp will work closely with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston to refine and institute this measure through House Bill 304.
We also passed Senate Bill 562 on Wednesday, which would prohibit any state agency of Georgia from engaging in any business contract with any company owned or operated by the governments of Russia or Belarus. We have a responsibility to protect and promote democracy, and we are doing everything that we can on a state level to fight against the Russian government’s ruthless, brutal conflict against Ukraine.
We ended the week by passing Senate Bill 377, which would prohibit the teaching of divisive concepts in Georgia’s schools and state agencies. I want to be clear that this bill would not prevent the teaching of history or critically important social and cultural issues, but aims to ensure we teach students how to think rather than what to think.
Along with Crossover Day in mind for this week, we also will begin holding subcommittee appropriations hearings for the general budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year. As we continue to move along and work together as legislators for the state of Georgia, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office at any point with questions or concerns. It is always an honor to serve District 13, and I look forward to continuing to serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.