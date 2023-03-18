...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Both bodies worked through the evening on Crossover Day to deliberate and vote upon legislation that needed to pass out of their chamber to remain eligible for a vote. By the day’s end, the Senate deemed 50 bills worthy of passage. The days following Crossover Day have been dedicated to perfecting legislation that has crossed over from the House. I am eager to provide updates on the progression of legislation I have sponsored that has passed out of our Senate chamber.
One bill I sponsored, Senate Bill 140, has passed both the Senate and House, but has not reached final passage yet due to some differences that need to be resolved between each chamber’s versions. SB 140 would prohibit certain surgical procedures for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors from being performed in hospitals and other licensed health care facilities. SB 140 would prevent children who are struggling with gender identity from making a decision that would alter their bodies forever.
The human brain and sense of identity develops and shifts into early adulthood, which is why it is important to put guardrails in place that prevent adolescents from making permeant decisions they could regret. Also this week, the bill received passage by substitute in the House. Now, the legislation will move back to the Senate for further consideration.
Another bill I sponsored is Senate Bill 62, a product of Senate Resolution 659, which created the Senate Study Committee on Unsheltered Homelessness from this past summer, and I want to thank all my colleagues who made this bill possible. This bill would prohibit certain local ordinances or policies relating to public camping or sleeping. For example, a county or city cannot adopt a policy prohibiting an officer or attorney from enforcing a law that prohibits public camping or sleeping. Likewise, the Attorney General of Georgia can bring civil action against any city or county that violates this policy.
Despite the efforts from local governments and nonprofit organizations, many people still live and sleep on the sidewalks and streets. SB 62 would address this by requiring an audit from the state auditor on public spending on homeless programs and would provide for sanctioned camping areas for the homeless. We have to provide transparency and keep our cities accountable when they create programs to try and fix this problem.
Furthermore, the Senate also passed House Bill 18, the Amended Budget for the remainder of the fiscal year. HB 18 will give money back to the citizens of Georgia by including a revenue surplus of $2 billion, $1 billion in homeowner property tax relief grants and $1 billion in state income tax rebates. Upon receiving final passage in both chambers, HB 18 has now been signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and officially enacted.
The Senate still has its hands full with an influx of House bills. The Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions, which I chair, is still working hard to ensure we recommend the best legislation for the people of Georgia. I look forward to continuing this work with my committee and Senate colleagues on the proposed legislation.
Thank you to my constituents from the 13th Senate District for entrusting me to be your voice in the Georgia Legislature. I will do all that is necessary to ensure that the needs of all of my constituents are being met and that Georgia remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. If you have any questions on the legislation passed under the Gold Dome, do not hesitate to reach out to my office. My door is always open and I am honored to serve you all.
Sen. Carden Summers serves as chairman for the Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions. He represents the 13th Senate District, which includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Crisp, Irwin, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as a part of Coffee County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5258 or by email at carden.summers@senate.ga.gov.
With only five legislative days remaining until sine die, the General Assembly has worked diligently throughout the past 10 weeks to ensure every bill signed into law will best serve the people of Georgia.
