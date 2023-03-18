Cordele Republican Carden Summers to wrap up busy election year on Nov. 4.

Carden Summers

Both bodies worked through the evening on Crossover Day to deliberate and vote upon legislation that needed to pass out of their chamber to remain eligible for a vote. By the day’s end, the Senate deemed 50 bills worthy of passage. The days following Crossover Day have been dedicated to perfecting legislation that has crossed over from the House. I am eager to provide updates on the progression of legislation I have sponsored that has passed out of our Senate chamber.

One bill I sponsored, Senate Bill 140, has passed both the Senate and House, but has not reached final passage yet due to some differences that need to be resolved between each chamber’s versions. SB 140 would prohibit certain surgical procedures for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors from being performed in hospitals and other licensed health care facilities. SB 140 would prevent children who are struggling with gender identity from making a decision that would alter their bodies forever.

Sen. Carden Summers serves as chairman for the Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions. He represents the 13th Senate District, which includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Crisp, Irwin, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as a part of Coffee County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5258 or by email at carden.summers@senate.ga.gov.

