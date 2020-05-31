As we face an economic slowdown, it is imperative we stay focused on passing a balanced budget and making appropriate cuts without sacrificing essential services. With that said, I would like to give you an update on the legislature’s work in regards to COVID-19 and the budget.
This past week, the Education, Agriculture, Criminal Justice and Public Safety, and Economic Development Appropriations subcommittees met to hear new budget proposals across several state agencies. As I mentioned in my previous column, all agencies were asked to send a revised budget reflecting budget cuts of 14%. In these meetings, agencies outlined where they would make appropriate cuts.
While some degree of cuts will be necessary, agencies have found innovative ways to cut down on costs such as eliminating landlines, becoming more digital to eliminate paper costs, cutting down on unnecessary travel, etc. More Appropriations subcommittees are set to meet this week, but the final recommendations for budget cuts will be heard during the legislative session, which I anticipate returning in mid-June.
The shutdown brought on by the pandemic has been detrimental to our state’s economic infrastructure. State tax collections declined nearly 36% in April, and Georgia’s unemployment rate last month hit an all-time record of 11.9%. Legislators must finalize the spending plan by June 30. Please know that my colleagues in the Senate and House Appropriations Committees are working hard to allocate resources that best protect the interests of the state.
In regards to COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced that Georgia has tested 59.7% of all nursing home residents. Georgia’s nursing homes have been a battlefield in our fight against COVID-19 due to the close proximity of a vulnerable population. We have been focused on providing necessary protective equipment, testing and care for these citizens. Additionally, there has been a 40% drop in hospitalizations since May 1.
I appreciate all of the hard work of Georgians on the front lines of this virus who are working tirelessly to protect our citizens.
As always, please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. You may email me at Carden.Summers@senate.ga.gov or call me at (404) 463-5258. I will continue to keep you informed on any additional information that comes my way. It is a pleasure serving you, District 13.
