We saw the most exciting and eventful week at the Capitol yet last week, with Crossover Day falling on Tuesday. On this day, the Senate heard and voted on more than 45 bills and resolutions, as this was the last day for any Senate bills to receive a vote before moving over to the House for consideration. With this push, we were voting on bills in the chamber for nearly 11 hours. From here on out, we will be hearing House bills only, while the House side will be hearing Senate bills. Essentially, both sides are hearing the legislation that the other side has deemed the most critical and pressing for the state this year.
On Monday, we had a committee work day to make our final recommendations on Senate bills so that they could make it to the floor on time. We also held appropriations subcommittee hearings for the general budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year. I am honored to play a small role in shaping a budget that looks out for the people and needs of our state as we consider the year to come.
Senate Bill 474, a bill I sponsored to help farmers and their livelihoods, passed on the floor on Tuesday. SB 474 would exempt certain faming aircraft used for the aerial application of agricultural products from ad valorem taxation. The equipment our farmers use to nourish and properly grow our state’s crops and food truly makes the world go round, and this bill would empower the hard work they already put in by reducing certain costs of essential equipment. As our state’s largest industry, we must do all that we can to support and ease the burden placed on our farmers.
When considering all legislation brought to the floor on Tuesday, it is hard to pick just one theme as legislation addressed health care, education, public safety, among others. Many bills sought to improve systems already in place and create clearer laws such as giving the Georgia Department of Education exclusive authority to accredit elementary and middle schools under SB 498, or requiring Georgia hospitals and surgical centers to adopt policies to reduce exposure to surgical smoke under SB 573. I am honored to work with such a diverse group of lawmakers from different backgrounds and professions, as our unique strengths and areas of expertise all play a factor in serving such a diverse state with dedication and responsiveness.
We spent a good portion of our time on Tuesday debating Senate Bill 171, known as the “Safe Communities Act of 2022,” which touches on public safety. It is anyone’s First Amendment right to protest peacefully, but not at the cost of another person’s safety. That is why, under this bill, local governments would be required to provide safe spaces for individuals and groups to peacefully protest so that no group can ever cause such traffic or other obstruction. It is already a law that one must register for a permit to protest, and this would simply direct protests to safe areas.
At the end of the week, we passed House Bill 304, which would suspend the collection of the state motor fuel tax until May 31. With the current gas tax at 29 cents per gallon, at a time of global conflict that has consequently caused gas prices to skyrocket, we are doing everything we can to alleviate the burden of high prices for everyday Georgians or anyone traveling throughout our state.
I look forward to the legislation we will address this week on the floor. I am always here to serve you and welcome any questions or concerns on our Senate’s progression through the rest of the session. It is an honor to serve District 13, and I look forward to continuing to serve you.
