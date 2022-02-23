Last week, the Senate convened for only three legislative days, as we had a committee work day on Wednesday. Thursday’s adjournment concluded the 18th day of our 40-day session, and we passed a total of 15 bills and resolutions on the Senate floor throughout the week.
At the beginning of the week, the Senate held subcommittee hearings of the Appropriations Committee to address the budgetary needs of Georgia’s state agencies for the rest of the fiscal year. We heard from the state agencies themselves as their department heads spoke to the committees to address the differences between the governor’s proposed budget, the House version and what they would like to see in the Senate version. The final proposed budget is expected to be heard on the Senate floor in the next few weeks.
There were several other bills passed last week regarding public safety and protection of minors, one of which was Senate Bill 316. SB 316 addresses the growing problem of cyberbullying in schools. Virtual communications can be convenient ways to connect, but we all know that there are risks to such immediate ways to send personal messages to others, and negative or threatening comments on the virtual platform are to be taken very seriously as other’s lives are greatly affected off the screen.
The legislation would require parents and students to be notified that certain acts of cyberbullying may be considered stalking. This is an important step to address to protect growing mental health struggles as a result of virtual communication platforms.
On Thursday, Senate Bill 360, known as “Colton’s Law,” was voted on and passed by the Senate. SB 360 would provide for enhanced penalties against a person convicted of cruelty against a disabled minor in the first or second degree to a minimum of 10 years in jail. This bill came from an incident involving a disabled minor who could not speak up for himself, and the offender who hit him was luckily caught by someone else. This bill would better protect these children and ensure legal measures are in place to punish those who abuse disabled children.
I sponsored a bill last week, known as Senate Bill 535, that would address the problem of homelessness on our streets. To be known as the Reducing Street Homelessness Act of 2022, this bill would provide targeted state funding for projects such as safe, structured camping facilities and individual unit shelters to assist the people living in brutal street conditions. I will do everything I can to help these people.
This week, we will convene for only two legislative days, but we will have plenty of work in committees to keep us busy throughout the week. I am honored to work beside legislators who collectively aim to better the lives of Georgians, and I look forward to continuing to serve you. If I can ever assist you in any way, do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
