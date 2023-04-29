“Where were you when I needed you?”
— The Grass Roots
Even if you find yourself along the periphery while observing a governing body at work, there’s no true way of knowing what enters such a body’s collective thought processes as the body considers a project that has the possibility of huge impact on a community.
So there is no measure of significant knowledge by myself or others in the community who have responded — some favorably, others not so much — to the Dougherty County Commission’s stamp of approval to build a $1.2 million morgue.
Yes, voters approved building the facility as part of a special-purpose local-option sales tax initiative back in the days before COVID, back in the days when construction costs were relatively reasonable. But what they voted to approve was some $400,000 for the structure.
Now, though, the price tag is three times higher, and a county that has struggled financially in recent years as its tax base has departed, a trickle at first and now a full-blown exodus, one of the largest in the state, in fact, is on the hook to build a million dollar-plus facility that many are saying is not one of those necessities that cause governments to bite the bullet and pay for them.
Coroner Michael Fowler, who has served the city out of an office in the county courthouse building throughout his tenure, asked for the new facility, and anyone who’s paid even a little bit of attention has to admit that he made a compelling case for the facility. Anyone who followed Fowler’s daunting workload during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic knows without question that he was indeed overworked and his facilities were inadequate to handle the number of deaths wrought by the plague.
But COVID-related deaths in a community that was the country’s first pandemic hot-spot are rare now, and so the number of deaths the coroner must confirm is certainly more in line with what should be expected of a medium-sized community.
As the County Commission pondered the request to build the morgue, which will no doubt prove to be a huge upgrade for the county and a comfort for individuals who are facing the extremely trying times that death brings, there was early debate as to whether spending taxpayer funds on such an upgrade was absolutely necessary. Then, COVID hit, construction materials and costs skyrocketed, and what was a pretty much doable project became a huge financial burden.
When architect David Maschke gave an accounting for what the facility would cost, post-COVID, the uproar in the community grew. (Incidentally, some have hinted that Maschke drove the cost of the morgue up, which is ridiculous. The cost of building such a project now is simply what the cost is, and Maschke has, throughout his career, proven himself to be a protector of taxpayer funds and a stickler for top-quality craftsmanship.)
With the board’s decision to move forward with the morgue project, growing unease by taxpayers, who saw one tax increase two years ago and will most likely see another in the next couple of years as the COVID funds used to increase employees’ salaries runs out, is likely to grow more intense. As such, commissioners up for re-election might be thankful that the county’s voter turnout is typically on the lower end of state totals.
Because fiscal responsibility has become a must for governments that face such needs — not wants — as crumbling infrastructure, a high poverty rate, a need for affordable housing, growing crime figures and — as mentioned — that dwindling tax base. Albany city commissioners are facing the same kind of questions after delivering multimillion-dollar recreation projects in the face of the same list of needs. Time will tell if their decisions come back to bite them politically, especially if there are no significant improvements made to buck up the city’s and county’s necessities.
