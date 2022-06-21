“I am he as you are he as you are me and we are all together.”
— The Beatles
For me, this newspaper’s Squawkbox feature is a gathering place for people to air griefs, to let off a little steam, often at the expense of their enemies or people they don’t like.
Trying to bring some kind of decorum to this forum is, like my daddy used to say, like trying to heard turtles. I don’t mind people taking pot shots at others (hell, even me), so long as they don’t get too personal. But one man’s too personal is another’s can’t you take a joke.
Despite what has been suggested (i.e. declared to be a foregone conclusion), my primary concern with putting this feature together seven times a week is filling up the required amount of space and trying to strike some kind of balance with the materials submitted. Trust me: It ain’t always easy.
In any case, I am frequently attacked by squawkers for having the audacity to disagree with them politically, and I am also accused of doing things that I have no part in. So, in what may be an ongoing foray, I will attempt today to dispel a few items directed at me by (usually) anonymous squawkers.
1. Friends in High Places: People have frequently said that I (and the paper in general) favor one local politician over another. I’ll put it this way: There are people in local politics that I detest, people who are obviously in it for what they can get for themselves and their friends. And there are local politicians I both like and trust, on a personal and professional level. But as anyone who has ever worked at this publication while I’ve been editor will tell you, good, bad, love, hate, when it comes to coverage (during campaigns), we strive to make sure every candidate — yes, even the obviously fringe ones — get equal coverage. As for getting quotes more frequently from one politician or another, sometimes it has to do with availability. I can’t tell you how many times I, and other reporters, have worked their way down a list to try and reach out to specific politicians who simply won’t respond.
2. You Liberal, Democrat Biden-Lover: First of all, I am not now, nor have I ever been a Democrat. I think both of our major political parties are the same: Greedy people who get into politics to “make things better” then become cogs in the machine, taking PAC money hand over fist. I don’t trust any party. I do lean more toward liberal issues because I’ve never been part of the group that would write laws to enrich itself at the expense of poor people. Sorry if you disagree. You think it’s all about guns and abortion and real issues. To the current GOP, it’s how much money can I make for myself and my friends. (And while I did not care for President Trump, I certainly am not enamored with President Biden either.)
3. Squawking Favoritism: Since I’ve gotten complaints from both sides — “You favor liberals ...” “All we read are conservative ...” I guess I’m doing something right. I do try to keep things balanced, but you have to remember that a lot depends on the squawks I receive. If I get 25 conservative-leaning squawks and 10 liberal, best believe there likely will be more conservative-leaning squawks. The next thing I hear most is “You changed my squawk and it doesn’t mean the same thing.” True, I changed your squawk. As I said, I have a word limit. If you exceed it, I’m going to edit it down for size. If I can’t do it and maintain the meaning, I leave that squawk out. (I’m amazed at people who think their words are gems, none of which can be tampered with.) If you don’t want your squawks edited, don’t make them so damned long. BTW, squawker, I edit Yours Truly’s missives just as frequently as I do yours.
4. WHERE’S THE 5 W’S? OK, I’ve gotten lots of feedback on the story in Sunday’s paper about the filthy houses. The question is, why run the story if you’re not going to name the people or the agencies involved? Excellent question. In my younger days, I never would have run such a story. But here was my dilemma: I had pictures of these filthy houses and had been inside a number of them personally. I knew this was not “fake news.” But I was allowed to peek inside this mess only after promising not to reveal names. There were agencies that should have been outed, but, again, I had given my word. I could either betray trusts and use names, or I could hold the story until someone was ready to go on the record. The problem was so dire, I felt it should come to light, if only to let housing agencies know people are not just going to sit idly by while they allowed these people to do this to decent homes. Maybe not the best journalism in the world, but a decision made solely in an attempt to shine light on an issue that might actually help the community.
5. YOU’RE REALLY YOURS TRULY ... OR FAKE CHRISTIAN SQUAWKER ... OR THE PATRIOT ... OR VACCINATED MAN: Don’t know how many times I’ve been accused of this by the keyboard sleuths out there, but rest assured, none of the individuals who goes by pseudonyms in the Squawkbox is me. I’m not that clever.
Perhaps this missive did nothing for you, but I feel a whole lot better.
