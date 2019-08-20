“All I need is a miracle.”
— Mike + the Mechanics
Today is my daughter Jordan’s birthday, and I’m celebrating. Every special occasion — Jordan’s, Steve’s or Hannah’s birthday; Christmas; New Year’s; Woodstock anniversaries, hell, Arbor Day — is a reason to celebrate.
Because I’m here.
I realize that there are plenty of people who actually rue that fact, but I’m here when I very easily could not have been. And while this is a personal topic that I know will be of little interest to many, I mention it for a reason.
I want you to be here, too.
Going on 15 years ago, I found out I had colon cancer. Not just colon cancer, Stage 4 colon cancer. Most of the next couple of years after diagnosis were a blur, and I’ve only learned about some of it through recent conversations. But the radiation, chemo, surgeries, follow-up, in-hospital treatment that included a bring-him-back-from-the-dead resuscitation are all too vivid and at times overwhelm me.
But thanks to an amazing medical team (thank you Drs. Mendenhall, Calhoun and, especially, Roberts, one of my all-time heroes) and some people who loved me and took care of me, I got to celebrate Jordan’s birthday today. And I got to see my son get married and have three amazing children. And I got to see my baby become a young woman. And I got to walk my other baby down the aisle at her wedding.
And on and on.
Several years ago, I got a frantic call from an Albany State University employee who needed a favor. She’d planned a program with a group of elderly citizens, and the speaker at the program had had to cancel at the last minute. She wanted to know if I’d be a stand-in speaker. My gut reaction and answer was the same as it would be today: No way. I am not a public speaker, and there’s no way I was going to stand up in front of people I didn’t know and try to stammer my way through some speech.
I told the ASU employee this, but she played dirty. She said, “I want you to talk with this group about cancer.”
I had told myself after the word “remission” became one of the sweetest in the English language that if I ever got the opportunity to encourage someone to get screened for a preventable or curable cancer, I would do so. My vow put to the test, I reluctantly agreed to speak to the group.
When I got to the meeting place, there was a good-sized gathering of older African-American citizens. I worried that my presence would be an intrusion, but I noticed that there were snacks on hand, so at least their attendance would not be a total waste of time.
I didn’t prepare a speech. I just talked from the heart about what I’d been through. And then I offered them the one thing that had convinced me to speak publicly when doing so was among the last things I felt comfortable doing: I told them that whatever they did, they should get screened.
“It’s not fun, I can promise you,” I said. “It’s uncomfortable. It’s embarrassing. It’s scary. But if just one of you finds out you have early-stage — and relatively easily treatable — cancer, I promise you that you’ll be glad you did.” Then I told them a little bit about some of the things I’d been through.
When I finished, I was crying, many of the people in that room were crying, and there was just this amazing feeling. Pretty much everyone who was there that day came up to hug my neck, one of my great post-cancer memories.
So today I celebrate the birth of this person I love more than the world. And I rejoice in the news that she and Matthew are expecting their first baby. And I’m so thankful that, once again, I’m here to celebrate.
If you’re in the age, sex, socio-economic, racial or any other category for which cancer is a risk and someone recommends you get screened, please do. I promise you’ll feel better afterward. And if you’re one of the blessed few who finds out you need treatment that will allow you to keep getting up every day, well, God bless you. Just think of the celebrations you’ll get to be a part of.