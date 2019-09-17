“Oh well, whatever, nevermind.”
— Nirvana
I love the squawks that Albany Herald readers contribute to the newspaper’s “Squawkbox” feature. Some of the postings are nonsensical, some unprintable, some extremely clever and some are hilarious. In general, though, they shed an unfiltered light on this region’s psyche.
One of the things that continues to flabbergast me is the back and forth between pro-Tump readers, who not only agree with everything the president says, does or thinks, they make excuses for him when he says and does outlandish things, and the anti-Trump group that will not give the president credit for anything positive his administration does, even if it benefits them directly.
What’s hilarious is the extremes to which some of these supporters and detractors will go. Pro-Trumpers’ “that’s just locker room talk” explanation of the president’s contention that you just grab women ... well, somewhere that’s likely to get you arrested ... during the presidential campaign is perhaps the prime example of the group that has gone all-in with its support of all things Trump. (I asked a couple of these folks what locker room they hang out in, and they just called me a “commie” and walked away.)
As more Trumpisms made their way onto 24-hour news cycles — And has any other person’s words in history ever been more closely parsed and scrutinized than the presidents, with perhaps the exception of Jesus? — many of them obviously made to see what kind of response the president would get from the clamoring “fake news media,” people who’ve long identified themselves among pro-family and conservative Christian groups have had to hold their nose, swallow, and come up with one excuse after another to justify their unshakable faith in this, let’s be honest here, very profane man.
Many of those answers start with something like: “Well, Obama ...” or “Well, Hillary Clinton ...” or “Well, Bill Clinton ...”
(An aside here. Here’s my take on American presidents during my lifetime. John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan were the two most idolized presidents who did very little to deserve such adulation. The term overrated comes to mind. Both had few successes and massive failures. Proving that there is perhaps no place in today’s politics for nice guys, Jimmy Carter was the most decent human being to hold the office, and even with his accomplishments in office, he was booted after one term. Bill Clinton rivals Trump on the sleaze meter, but he did a better job than just about everyone who’s held the office. And George Bush was idolized after he left office, but America doesn’t need to forget that he sold the country’s soul by OKing the trading of guns for drug money in Central America and lied about it.)
One of my favorite Squawkbox exchanges involves a reader who takes people who call themselves Christians to task for supporting Trump’s very anti-Christian antics. Since he refers to these people as “fake Christians,” he’s been labeled — and reviled by Trump supporters — as FCS ... Fake Christian Squawker.
Put FCS in the anti-Trump group; his comments always generate blowback from his opposites, many of which is unprintable.
There’s a new label that made its way into the Squawkbox recently, one that maybe everyone can live with, given the extremes to which the president’s local supporters and detractors go to show their adoration or disdain. This Squawker referred to persons who called themselves Christians but always make excuses for the president’s anti-Christian words and actions “Trump Christians.”
I think we should all be able to live with that. The president’s supporters should be OK with the moniker because it puts two of their favorite words together so that they can identify with both at the same time. And the anti-Trump group should buy in because it labels these true believers as a sub-group of the Christian faith, kind of like Baptists, Presbyterians, Quakers, Catholics and Charles Manson’s “Family.”
As for the true Christians who hold fast to their faith no matter what any influential person tells them ... well, they can just shake their heads and keep praying for both the All-Trump-All-The-Time and Never-Trump groups. They might throw in a few words for the president himself. It seems he — and our country — could use it.