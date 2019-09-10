“Then we will remember things we said today.”
— The Beatles
This god-awful heat the last several days had me thinking back to my youth and how the grown-ups of that time always talked about the “dog days” when it got like this. Now I don’t know if our canine friends deserve the bad PR by association, but one thing I do know is that it’s hot as hell, and I feel for each and every person who has to work outside in this.
♦ Of course, thinking about the old days and stuff my folks used to say put me onto one of my favorite topics, something I call “S&!@ My Family Used to Say,” with respect to Justin Halpern, whose book “Sht My Dad Says” inspired these thoughts.
Those of you of a certain age — especially those of you who were exposed to country living — will recognize some of these. And all you Generation X, Y, Z, millennials or whatever you’re being called these days may scoff at the way “old folks used to talk,” but if you pay attention you’ll find many of these old sayings pop up in hip-hop songs, the rappers obviously having paid attention to their grandparents growing up.
♦ Let’s start with a few food items. How many of you remember “pot licker,” “roastin’ ears” and “pulley bones?” Pot licker does not — sorry guys — refer to cannibas, nor does it involve licking anything. The “licker” part is a colloquialism for liquor, and pot licker is the juice left over when greens are cooked on the stove. “Roastin’ ears” refers to corn (on the cob, of course), and the pulley bone is a reference to the wishbone that connects to the breast of (usually) fried chicken. The “pulley” part is an obvious reference to pulling of the V-shaped bone to see whose wish will come true. (The one with the bigger part of the bone, duh.)
♦ Mentioning “licker” got me to thinking about drinks — which were “dranks” in the vernacular of our family ... see, told you hip-hop artists “gank” (steal) some of the old-school language. One was Coke, which refers to any soft drink, not just the greatest liquid ever invented, Coca-Cola. You’d hear someone say “Get me a Coke at the store,” and the reply would be something like “What kind do you want?” And the answer might be “An Orange Nehi or a Sprite or a Dr Pepper or an RC.” “Coke” was the universal word for soft drink (not “pop” or “soda”). The other drank that I remember hearing about was coffee. Now coffee has become the cool — hip, not temperaturewise — beverage, consumed in mass quantities by yuppies — and their little guppy yuppies — everywhere. When we asked for a sip of our parents’ coffee, we were told we weren’t old enough, that it would “stunt our growth.”
♦ Although our wardrobes were not what you’d call extensive — especially by today’s standards when kids have enough clothes to open their own haberdashery — we had three kinds of clothes: school clothes, play clothes and church clothes. Usually the items that started out as “church clothes” would evolve into “school clothes” when they got a little worn and, eventually, would become “play clothes” when they were too shabby — or fit awkwardly — to wear to school.
♦ And, of course, there were those wonderful, old-school Southern sayings: Someone who was “too big for his britches” was accused of being “hifallutin’;” when something was askew, it was said to be catywampus — actually, it was “all catywampus” — and people who obviously had a thing for ducks often threw “a dying duck fit” or eagerly attempted something by going at it “like a duck on a June bug.”
♦ And I can’t forget two of my favorite terms ever: figurines, tchotchkes, bric-a-brac and other such memorabilia were referred to as “what-nots,” and if someone assumed something could have been done differently, they “mighta coulda” done it better.
♦ We were not above being crude in our youth, and an unclear understanding of a word didn’t stop us. We thought it a hoot to refer to someone we didn’t care for as a “morphodite” (our interpretation of both-sex hermaphrodites).
Sadly, I found out recently one of the favorite words of my youth was, let’s just say more than I bargained for. I was watching “Napoleon Dynamite” (one of the best movies ever made, by the way) for about the 12th time, and Napoleon referred to Uncle Rico as a bodaggit. We used to use that word all the time as youngsters, having no idea that it was a real word. We just thought it was an amalgam of a couple of words or syllables, and we delighted in calling people that.
When Napoleon used the word, I was overjoyed. I hadn’t heard it in so long, I thought it was just some of the s&!@ that we said. Turns out bodaggit is an actual word, and not only that, it has a really gross meaning. Ahh, Don Henley, you were right: “This is the end of the innocence.”