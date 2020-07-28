Did you read George Will’s July 26 piece? The Washington Post columnist sought to reassure us that our current spate of 2020 crises is no harder to endure than the trials of 1942.
He reminded us that when Pearl Harbor was bombed, our army was smaller than Portugal’s and that half the Army’s first recruits were so unhealthy they couldn’t make the cut. Though the notion of “all being in this together” was supposed to prevail during wartime, the military was segregated and lynchings still held sway. The military suspected that more than 100,000 Japanese-American citizens in California were “organized and ready for concerted action” and locked them up in camps. Life was indeed disrupted.
Then, strangely, Will ended his column with a jab at my beloved alma mater, which was wrestling in 1942 with the same problem under debate at UGA today:
“When a foolhardy regent suggested canceling the University of Georgia’s football season, Gov. Eugene Talmadge said that before doing that, they would try ‘putting our debutantes to hoeing potatoes.’ The Bulldogs won the national championship.”
Will seems to have lost his grip on the theme of his column – UGA football was not a casualty of disrupted life in 1942. Gov. Talmadge quite rightly intuited that in troubled times, we need God, each other and football, the heavenly manna for beleaguered souls. It’s Old Glory at dawn over Fort McHenry, the steadying beam of the Hatteras Light, Stone Mountain, staunch through eons of upheavals. It is balm, diversion and reassurance that we’ll survive.
Football factories, Will called us. I bet Nick Chubb, my all-time favorite Bulldog, has never uttered a word against the Washington Post.
Last I heard, we’re still debating in Georgia whether football will prevail over the virus. My guess is that Mr. Will, in his sneering reference to the Bulldogs, just gave us a push forward.
