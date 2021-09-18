The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 1230 AM EDT.
* At 931 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen in the last 1 Hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Walker, Lockett Crossing, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, South
Albany, Palmyra, Radium Springs, Forrester, Williamsburg, Armena,
Ducker and Pecan City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
If you brace yourself before your turn on the morning news, you’re not alone. One calamity follows close on the heels of another, or worse, they pile up.
Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, surges in COVID, the heart-wrenching exodus from Afghanistan, and then, we relive the horrors of 9/11. It’s dispiriting, at best. But what can any one person do to make things better?
Watching terrified Afghans fall to their deaths after clinging to a U.S. plane lifting into the air sickens our hearts. Families separated as they struggle for safety, the Taliban beating women in the streets with batons, a leader in Afghan women’s rights hoping that when the Taliban find her, they will kill her quickly so that she can die with dignity – these are situations that even the most empathetic among us find difficult to imagine.
It kindles in many of us a compassion that seeks an outlet that goes beyond feelings or words. We want to do something tangible.
Enter the U.S. military. Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being fed, housed, and processed at eight military installations across the U.S. After hearing this, I got in touch with Randy Odom, the U.S. Army Executive Engagement Officer at the Pentagon.
“How can the average person help the frightened, disoriented refugees flowing into our country?” I asked him.
Randy referred me to Vanessa Russell, CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta. She and her crew are working closely with the military to provide basic necessities for the arriving Afghans.
In a recent email, Vanessa said, “I was heart-broken to hear reports of the children that have arrived at bases receiving evacuees without shoes. We are so proud to have the opportunity to help these evacuees and appreciate any help we can get.”
She asked me to find folks who will donate children’s shoes, new or gently used, for the Afghan children who are arriving barefoot. Shoes are needed for ages 2 to 12.
As the old saying goes, “It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”
These are dark times, no two ways about it. We’re all on this journey of life together and need to help each other along the way.
If you’re willing, email me at cmega1962@gmail.com. I will provide you the address for sending shoes to Catholic Charities in Atlanta.
We’re calling our project “Supporting the Afghan Refugees” or STAR. One star alone provides little illumination, but a host of them can light the way as the dispossessed stumble toward a new life.
