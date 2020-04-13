Dear Editor:
Households throughout Georgia have received at least three mailings from the Census Bureau requesting their participation in Census 2020, and another paper copy of the form should arrive in the mail this week. Through April 4, 43.7 percent of Dougherty County households had returned their census form, compared to 44.5 percent nationwide. With COVID-19 impacting the Albany/Dougherty County community so heavily, we are so proud of your responses to date. We want to thank the local Complete Count Committee and its chairman, Paul Forgey, for encouraging census participation in spite of the great challenges faced. Keep up the great work.
Census data is used by 316 programs to direct federal funding. These include health care funding, Medicare and Medicaid, school lunches and health centers, and programs like WIC and SNAP. We all know people who benefit from these programs. Without claiming our share of federal funds, the cost of these critical services will be borne with state and local resources.
Census data is also used to adjust political jurisdictions such as congressional districts or state house and senate districts. Why does this matter? After the 2010 Census, five rural state house districts and two rural state senate districts became urban districts because of population shift. To ensure appropriate representation after Census 2020, be counted to preserve your political voice.
Enumerators from the Census Bureau will visit all nonresponsive households this summer to obtain responses. In light of COVID-19, do everyone a favor and complete the Census form online (www.my2020census.gov), on paper, or by phone (844-330-2020) so they must visit fewer households. It’s fast, easy and secure.
Remember, Georgia, Every.One.Counts.
Anna Wrigley Miller, Rusty Haygood, Lori Geary, Tharon Johnson
Anna Wrigley Miller and Rusty Haygood are co-chairs of the Georgia Complete Count Committee. Lori Geary and Tharon Johnson are co-executive directors of Every.One.Counts.
