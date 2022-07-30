Citizens may be asking themselves, “what is all the LOST and SPLOST negotiations about between the city and county?”
While the conversations may be amplified locally, the negotiations are happening in all 159 counties and 535 incorporated cities through the state of Georgia.
Take a quick look at the AJC newspaper, you’ll see similar negotiations happening in all the metro Atlanta cities and counties. What is unique about the city of Albany and Dougherty County negotiations is that LOST and SPLOST are being negotiated simultaneously. This alignment of “the moon and stars” only happens approximately every 30 years and essentially doubles the outcome of the split agreements.
LOST — local-option sales tax — is negotiated every 10 years in conjunction with the national census population count. SPLOST — special-purpose local-option sales tax — is negotiated every six years and voted on during election.
When retail purchases are made, customers currently pay 8 cents in sales tax, with 1 cent going to LOST and 1 cent going to SPLOST. One key part of LOST and SPLOST collections, and the reason we must keep them, is that they capture significant revenue from visitors, tourists and non-Albany citizens making purchases here. Some reports approximate that 50% of sales tax is collected from non-Albany citizens. These 2 cents on every purchase, equals hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue to the city/county operating and capital budgets. Hence, the negotiations for the percentage split is critical for each entity and their ability to provide governmental services to citizens.
State Law does not give an exact formula for how cities and counties should split LOST and SPLOST because every county/city breakout of delivered services is different throughout the state. However, state law does give guidance and recommendations on how to determine the split. The main two items that state law focuses on are population and services delivered by each entity.
Here are the facts of the city of Albany’s and Dougherty County’s current situation:
♦ LOST split: 60% to city of Albany, 40% to Dougherty County;
♦ SPLOST split: 64% to city of Albany, 36% to Dougherty County;
♦ Population split: 81% live in city of Albany, 19% live in unincorporated Dougherty County;
♦ Sales tax collections: 95% in city of Albany, 5% in unincorporated Dougherty County;
♦ Cost of all services: 74% provided by city of Albany, 26% provided by Dougherty County.
Dougherty County’s current position is to keep the split as is. The city of Albany’s current position is to modify the split to match closer to the population and services delivered. The city is calling for LOST and SPLOST splits of 70% to city of Albany and 30% to Dougherty County.
Several “closed-door” meetings have happened over the last several months between staff and a couple of elected officials. No progress has been made as each entity appears to be committed to their opinions and interpretation of the facts.
Contrary to some recent public statements made by county officials, the county has not offered any compromises or solutions from their position. In fact, the county has abruptly ended and manipulated some of the meetings. The city, however, has offered numerous compromises, options and solutions, but all have been completely rejected by the county.
With a deadline looming the first week of August, the city has asked to go into immediate arbitration and get a third party involved to help resolve the difference. Arbitration has proven to be a great strategy to resolve differences in many areas of business, employment and trade in our society. Why would the county not want to go into arbitration as a pathway to a resolution? Why would we not get a third-party, independent opinion of our situation to help reach a compromise? Why would this not be the No. 1 priority of the city and county right now until it is resolved?
The city and the county owe citizens every effort and every solution to resolve the split equitably and fairly. If we don’t reach an agreement soon, LOST and SPLOST could go away completely, and that would be devastating to both city and county budgets. “The county needs it more than the city” is not a valid argument to determine the split. Just because the county is considering a millage rate increase during these negotiations is not a reason to “give the county more to avoid a higher millage rate.”
By the way, how can the county determine a proper millage rate until these splits are resolved? Statements of “the city is bigger and can afford giving the county more money” allows one entity to mismanage their budget while being unfairly subsidized by another.
Citizens need to have confidence that, whatever services are being delivered to them, their tax dollars for those services are fairly being divided and given to the entity providing those services. What was negotiated 10 years ago (LOST) or six years ago (SPLOST) by a completely different group of leaders is not a proper justification of “just keep it like it is and let’s move on.”
The city stands ready to negotiate, compromise, and find solutions immediately. The city stands ready to enter arbitration immediately and release all information and data to an independent third party and use their recommendations. We hope the county will agree as well, and let’s resolve this split immediately for the benefit of the citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.