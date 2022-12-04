To the Editor:
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a wonderful class, the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute. I am proud to have been selected as part of the inaugural class of this wonderful initiative.
As my wife and I consider relocating to the Albany area, I have been looking for ways to meaningfully re-engage with my hometown. I was one of the classic "brain drain" cases, having moved to Jacksonville, Fla., to pursue a law degree. Now, 10 years later, I read about my hometown, and desperately want to use my experience and my expertise to do my little part in making the "Good Life City" good again.
Programs like the one that the chamber is putting on are crucial to solving the problems created by those of us who left for training but never found our way back. The Albany area produces many talented people who simply do not have the opportunities locally to realize their full potential. I wish to be part of the solution in Albany and to bring my law practice back to my home town.
I issue this call to action to anyone reading these words: Go back to your roots and get involved. Jacksonville, Atlanta, etc., all have plenty of lawyers, doctors and the like. But the Albany area needs you. The Chamber of Commerce is a great place to begin to understand the issues in Albany, and what you can do to be a part of the solution.
David Gregors
Yulee, Fla.
