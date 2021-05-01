Stacker scoured primary documents, news reports, and studies to bring you U.S. Marines history from the year you were born, stretching back to 1920. Click for more.

The Beattie Road Church of Christ loves you. If we can assist you in your spiritual journey, contact us at (229) 435-2193 or (870) 500-5535. We offer in-home and online Bible studies. Visit our website beattieroad.org and our Facebook page Beattie Road Church of Christ.