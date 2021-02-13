Criminologists have been trying to assess the impact of the current pandemic on criminal activities nationally and globally by asking this question, are ongoing pandemic conditions increasing or decreasing crime in America and globally? While the answer to this question may be difficulty and not completely known yet since the pandemic is still ongoing, some data have been gathered to chart some projections.
Even with some data gathered, it is still difficulty to make a sweeping assumption even close to a year living with COVID-19. Nevertheless, there are consistent signs across the country and the world that certain crimes have seen jumps during the global pandemic and some have declined. The biggest increases have been in violent crimes, particularly murder, aggravated assault, and shooting incidents.
A global analyst group policy brief in March 2020 states that “while understanding the long-term impact at these early stages of the pandemic is difficult, some things are clear: The pandemic has caused a decrease in some organized-criminal activities, while providing new opportunities in other areas, causing a change in the ‘organized-criminal economy’ that may be long term.”
So while there is an agreement that COVID-19 may have caused a reduction in many types of crime around the world, there certainly are areas with problems. Crimes that continue to be problematic during the pandemic are burglary of commercial businesses left vacant, domestic and family violence, hate crimes (especially against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders), vehicle theft, financial scams and price gouging.
A report by USA Today in April 2020 showed a decrease in criminal incidents in America since March 15 in 19 out of 20 police agencies examined. However, the report also noted an increase in domestic violence.
In diving into the causes of decline, the report states that some police departments are intentionally arresting fewer people to prevent potential spread of coronavirus in jails; tackling the issues in alternative ways rather than making “physical arrests.” The Associated Press reported that in Chicago, drug arrests fell 42% since the lockdowns, compared with the same period in 2019. Overall, crime in Chicago declined 10% following the outbreak of the pandemic. This decrease is being seen across cities globally as restrictions were increased to contain the virus. In Georgia, Atlanta had a 6% increase in arrests for major crimes between March 16 and April 12, but there was a drop of 29% for less serious crimes.
Homicides across America rose more than 28 percent in the first nine months of this year, and aggravated assaults increased 9 percent, while rapes and robberies saw significant drops compared to the same period last year, according to statistics compiled from 223 police agencies by the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. Some police commanders say the twin impacts of the coronavirus and civil uprisings against police violence caused them to redirect their officers away from proactive anti-crime programs, whether due to virus-related budget cuts or strategic redeployment of forces to handle the unrest. Other officials point to job loss and other stresses of the pandemic as fueling tension and leading to violence. And with many schools shuttered, police say, many areas have seen a rise in violence involving juveniles as well.
The crime situation during this pandemic also has some racial overtone. A Washington Post analysis of 27 cities showed the rolling rate of violent crime in majority-white neighborhoods fell by 30 percent while stay-at-home orders were in effect, dipping to its lowest point in two years. Once the orders were lifted, violent crime in those neighborhoods returned to pre-pandemic levels, but stayed below average when compared with 2018 and 2019.
In majority-black neighborhoods, the rate of violence remained relatively steady while stay-at-home orders were in effect, but rose dramatically after orders were lifted, peaking at 133 crimes per 100,000 residents in July, the highest level in the past three years.
Historically, we know that crime in white and black neighborhoods fluctuates month-to-month, spiking in summer. But this year, the rate of increase in black neighborhoods has been most dramatic, peaking higher than in 2018 and 2019 by about 10 and 8 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, violent crime rates in predominantly Asian, Hispanic and white neighborhoods have stayed beneath their recent summer peaks.
Globally, available data also show interesting phenomena regarding criminal activities during the pandemic. Following an increase in movement restrictions across nations, there are fewer people on the streets, causing a decrease in street crimes. And with a larger population staying indoors at home, thefts and residential burglaries have decreased
In the UK, a detailed police force report found variation in the onset of change by crime type when compared to five-year averages. Some types of crime declined immediately from the “global pandemic” announcement from the World Health Organization on March 11, others later. In other nations like Colombia and El Salvador, where COVID-19 crime data are available, many types of crimes saw a decrease following the lockdowns. In Peru, crime levels fell 84% in March.
In Serbia, alleged Serbian drug lord Dragoslav Kosmajac died of COVID-19. Karachi, one of “Asia’s most crime-ridden cities,” saw an entire week in March go by without any car thefts. In New York City, grand larceny declined by more then 50% in April compared to the same period last year; however, the city saw a rise in commercial burglaries despite the overall fall of 29% in major crimes. In Mexico, amid the pandemic, some criminal groups were seen handing out food supplies, while in other places in Mexico some criminals were facing unemployment.
As the pandemic continues, the results of its impact is not yet complete. And whether we can maintain the relief from crime we are seeing during this pandemic and maintain it after the pandemic is very doubtful as we noted that it is the lockdown and police reluctance to arrest to avoid catching the disease are actually what is causing the reduction in some crimes.
