While most of the country has suffered significant GDP losses and an economic downturn, Georgia has experienced a solid Top 10 economic growth in the first half of 2022. Around the state, corporate leaders and small businesses are worried about national inflation but remain optimistic and confident about Georgia’s own economic prospects.

That confidence is borne out of the facts coupled with the solid leadership of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Chris Clark is president & CEO of the Georgia Chamber.

