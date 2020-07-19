The COVID-19 pandemic and the recession it has caused have been described as unprecedented. It has introduced new terms into our common language such as “social distancing” and “elbow bumping.” Simply put, it’s made us rethink how we shop, worship, educate and interact.
To protect ourselves and our families, we now wear masks, educate our employees, wash our hands, keep our distance, and directly report to “Mr. Clean” every hour on the hour. While most people are focused on day-to-day survival in a volatile environment, we believe that companies and communities must also have an eye focused on the long-term resiliency and recovery of Georgia’s economy.
Dictionary.com defines “resiliency” as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. It implies adaptability, toughness and the ability to become stronger over time. So, as we read, discuss and approach a rebound during this global pandemic, our goal is to build back an economy that is stronger than ever before; one that has learned, adjusted, recovered, and stands safer and readied to handle the next threat.
So how do we achieve resilience? The Georgia Chamber has launched a new resiliency and recovery initiative to help businesses, communities, and the men and women who work hard every day to build a better life for their families. Focused on these six critical areas — small business survival, rural prosperity, innovation and infrastructure, corporate resiliency, talent and upskilling, and inclusiveness and economic mobility – this initiative is structured to deliver real-time recommendations, direction, goal setting, information and collaboration to attain true resiliency within our economy.
With or without COVID 19, our vision must be a re-imagined and better economic position that lifts Main Street, Wall Street and our neighbors down the street while ensuring the health and safety of every Georgian. Strong businesses are, by nature, built for economic fluctuations. They survive on the pillars of free enterprise: hard work and innovation. And now, companies and entrepreneurs must re-invent through the lens of a new reality that challenges everything we do.
State and local chambers are already helping Georgia businesses build new and innovative models and address work force issues. Business and government leaders are working together to expand broadband and 5G access, research and development in biotech, genomics, and quantum computing, and promote access to commercialization and venture capital. Corporate distress will require companies to develop plans for debt loads, digital commerce, migration and supply chain restructuring. The rise of digital platforms, XaaS, and cyber security will impact every industry sector and will create millions of new high skill jobs.
This New Georgia Economy, accelerated through the COVID-19 pandemic, will provide both risk and opportunity for small businesses, entrepreneurs and multinationals. Companies should immediately begin to restructure their operations with these concepts in mind. We must all use this time to retool, re-imagine and re-invent our business for long-term resiliency. What should you prioritize as you rethink the basics? Here are some key ideas to consider in that process:
♦ Require intentionally diverse best-practices and foster an inclusive company and community culture that provides equal opportunity to all;
♦ Invest in data integrity and understand the shift to remote access of systems and tools by building secure networks;
♦ Emphasize continuity planning that affords frequent starts and stoppages in the economy;
♦ Re-invent the art of customer interaction and client connection;
♦ Develop mitigation protocols and restructure viable supply lines along with reshoring manufacturing;
♦ Become employee-focused to grow, nurture and care for your multigenerational team;
♦ Be in a constant state of response to meet the constant state of economic and societal change;
♦ Most importantly, accept the reality that every business is now in the business of health and safety. Protocols should be developed with that priority for both customers and employees in mind.
As Georgia works to re-emerge and refocus in the coming months, re-imagining our businesses and our local communities under solid health and safety protocols should be the top priority of every leader in our state. But they must also look at the ever-changing economic landscape and realize that the Corona Recession is a wake-up call to become more flexible and resilient. Agreeing to work together, to invest, partner, collaborate, and be intentionally inclusive, will facilitate a faster recovery and a more resilient economy, better built to handle the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.