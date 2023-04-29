After an unprecedented year of business development with more than $21 billion of investment from 348 projects in 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, and the Georgia General Assembly have proven they are dedicated to continuing that trend in 2023.

During the 40-day legislative session, the Georgia Chamber worked on more than 350 bills. Ultimately, our Government Affairs Council, the largest business advocacy organization in the country, chose to support bills that would positively impact Georgia’s economy and growing work force.

Chris Clark is president/CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion