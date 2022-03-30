For more than eight years, Georgia has been named the best state to do business because of our low unemployment and record economic growth. Our robust economy owes much to the pro-business and pro-job creation partnership between Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker David Ralston, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, the Georgia General Assembly, state leadership, educators, and the business community.
According to research conducted by McKinsey and Company and a yearlong survey of Georgia business leaders by the Georgia Chamber Foundation, we can further grow our economy by $68 billion annually and fill more than 400,000 jobs if we continue to improve our infrastructure, diversify Georgia’s economy and, most importantly, win the battle for talent. Currently Georgia has only one applicant for every four open jobs.
The following opportunities before the legislature have the potential to chart a clear path to meeting the work force needs for the state of Georgia by accessing underutilized talent, upskilling, accessing global talent, addressing future talent needs, aligning career pathways, and providing stability in certain fast-growth economic sectors.
House Bill 385 would help fill the teacher shortages seen across the state by allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom in high-need areas while still drawing on their retirement, but not accruing any more years of service.
Georgia’s jobs of the future will largely require post-secondary certificates or degrees and House Bill 1184 would ensure every 11th-grade student in Georgia has the opportunity to take a college entrance exam during the school day. Currently, students take college entrance exams off-site and during the weekend which is difficult for working families and rural students. If passed, this legislation would allow schools to opt-in if they would like to facilitate a college entrance exam during school hours.
House Bill 1435 seeks to provide needs-based financial aid to eligible students while pursing an undergraduate degree. The finances would be applicable to students enrolled in a University System of Georgia or a Technical College System of Georgia school.
Senate Bill 231 would provide a pilot program for individuals who have dropped out of school to further their education by enrolling in a charter school. SB 231 creates a pathway for nontraditional students to gain the skills and education necessary to enter the work force, addressing a statewide labor shortage. This program focuses on individuals aged 21-35 and allows those participating in this pilot program to be eligible to receive a Georgia high school diploma upon completion. Additionally, this program would alleviate traditional burdens for adult learners such as childcare, transportation, and financial needs.
Senate Bill 379 would create the Office of Workforce Development. This entity will establish a program to promote the creation and expansion of registered apprenticeship programs in the state, with the goal of creating more programs to support the demands of our growing economy and current workforce challenges. Businesses that train up to five students will be eligible to receive compensation of up to $10,000 per student upon completion of the apprenticeship course.
House Bill 1520 would create the Georgia Council on Addressing Health Care Workforce Challenges. With short-term demands in excess of 122,000 health care workers in the next 36 months throughout the state, the work of this council will be imperative in finding ways to attract and retain health care professionals.
Senate Bill 257 clarifies and prudently extends Georgian’s access to criminal record restriction and sealing, commonly known as expungement. Knowing that more than 38% of work force-aged Georgians have a criminal record, the chamber supports this legislation as a tool that could enhance job opportunities for certain non-violent offenders.
Senate Bill 353 allows for judges’ discretion in suspending drivers’ licenses in “Failure to Appear” instances. When a license is suspended for “Failure to Appear” this bill would allow for automatic reinstatement upon adjudication or by court order to keep more Georgians in the work force.
House Bill 1437 is a comprehensive change to Georgia’s personal income tax. This legislation lowers the standard rate from 5.75% to 5.25%. Additionally, it eliminates most deductions but raises the standard deduction to $12,000 per year for single filers and $24,000 for those filing jointly.
House Bill 1064 allows for Georgians receiving military retirement income to have most, or all income exempt from state taxes. This bill also incentivizes military veterans in prime working age to seek other employment opportunities.
We also believe that several tax-centered bills would increase our competitiveness and attractiveness as a global talent hub. House Bill 1034 would facilitate efforts to bring the World Cup to Georgia. House Bill 1053 extends the film post-production tax credit. The post-production industry is thriving in our state and this extension provides predictability for employees allowing for increased growth for the film and creative industries. House Bill 1187 is a 10-year extension of the high-tech data center sales and use tax exemption.
Additionally, Georgia should seek to reform state and federal VISA, DACA and refugee regulations to help more legal immigrants enter the work force. We should bring more disabled Georgians into the work force, promote more streamlined data-driven job search and career development efforts, expand programs that promote the skilled trades, entrepreneurial education and access to capital.
Finally, Gov. Kemp’s 2023 budget proposal would fund numerous education and work force development efforts vitally needed around the state. This includes $85 million to fully fund enrollment growth in our higher education programs and an additional $79 million to fund growth in scholarship and grant needs that will grow our state’s talent base.
Simply put, talent — or education — is key to winning the battle for talent. It is incumbent upon our state and federal leaders to consider strategic policy options like these that decrease the regulatory barriers and maximize the potential of our state to fully recover. Georgia’s next decade of economic growth depends on implementing creative, bold, and nontraditional work force solutions, now.
With this plan passed and in place, our economic prosperity and future quality job growth will be secured and help all Georgians thrive in the new Georgia economy.
