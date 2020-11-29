Dear Editor
As we approach the Holiday Season, our nation is presently being torn by strife, animosity, turmoil and even hatred. Racism that seemed to be in recession has burst forth again in violent destruction of property, robbery and looting. Anti-American protests are escalating daily, and we seem to be on the verge of even more violent protests. Dishonest and false narratives have fanned the flames of animosity that have lain dormant for a time. Never before since the Civil War has America been so divided and polarized. Maybe it is because the Prince of Peace has been relegated to history.
After a civilization loses its moral bearings, it is easily tossed to and fro on the high seas of history. The hymn writer penned these words: “Oh God our help in ages past, our hope in years to come, our shelter from the stormy blast and our eternal home.”
Although we hear the following song during Christmas, it should begin to be heard again as a prayer for sanity, common sense and unity:
Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.
Let There Be Peace on Earth, the peace that was meant to be.
With God as our Father, brothers all are we.
Let me walk with my brother, in perfect harmony.
Let peace begin with me, let this be the moment now.
With every step I take, let this be my solemn vow.
Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
