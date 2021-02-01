The third week of the 2021 legislative session under the Gold Dome began on Jan. 26. This week was especially busy as we spent four days in session, and several House committees held their first meetings, both virtually and in-person, to begin considering legislation.
During our third week of the session, the House Appropriations Committee and its subcommittees passed the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget and sent a finalized supplemental budget to the House Rules Committee. On Jan. 28, my colleagues and I voted on and passed House Bill 80, the AFY 2021 budget, on the House floor. The House’s version of the AFY 2021 budget is based on Gov. Brian Kemp’s comprehensive budget proposal, and his revenue estimate for the AFY 2021 budget is $26.56 billion. Directed by the governor’s proposal, HB 80 restores critical funding and reflects the House’s priorities.
As we continue to grapple with COVID-19, the House prioritized funding to support the state’s public health agency. HB 80 includes $18 million for the Georgia Department of Public Health to replace and modernize its outdated epidemiologic surveillance system; with these funds, the DPH also would be able to implement further infrastructure improvements that would help track COVID-19 cases.
Likewise, HB 80 provides funding for three essential leaders to help navigate DPH’s COVID-19 response: a chief medical officer, a deputy commissioner of public health and a chief data officer. The House approved $19.3 million to increase the Medicaid growth allowance for skilled nursing centers by 5%, totaling a rate increase of 3.5 percent. As a result of the federal “Families First Coronavirus Response” Act, HB 80 captures $372.9 million in savings for the AFY 2021 budget from a temporary 6.2 percent boost in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage rate.
In HB 80, we also appropriated $1.8 million in start-up costs for the Patients First Act and the state’s 1115 Medicaid waiver, which will be effective July 1. Our version of the AFY 2021 budget provides $15.4 million to support the increased utilization of the AIDS Drug Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In HB 80, we identified funding opportunities to help our criminal justice and public safety agencies conduct their work more efficiently. We allocated more than $427,000 to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for recruitment and retention of medical examiners. HB 80 also includes an additional $223,600 for the GBI to expand the state’s gang database with critical gang-related information provided by local law enforcement. The amended budget accounts for $100 million from the CARES Act for public safety agencies to help other state agencies as they respond to the pandemic.
The House also designated funding in the AFY 2021 budget to assist Georgia’s economy as it continues to recover from the pandemic. Furthermore, the AFY 2021 budget recognizes the following CARES Act funding that specifically supports transportation efforts in our state: $25.7 million in CARES Act payments to the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority and $410.8 million in CARES Act funding for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Airport Aid program.
The House’s AFY 2021 budget recognizes more than $60 million in federal funding for the Georgia Department of Labor to address work force issues resulting from the pandemic. This includes funding for the department’s Unemployment Insurance Program, the Short-Term Compensation Program and the Dislocated Worker Program. Many Georgians have experienced unemployment since the start of the pandemic, and the GDOL staff will be able to better process and pay claims.
These are just a few of the highlights of the House’s amended budget. I encourage you to reach out to me with any questions or concerns you have regarding the state’s budgeting process or any other legislation that interests you. I have moved within the Capital, and you can now send mail to State Capital Room 416 Atlanta, Ga. 30334. My office number is now (404) 656-9210, and my email address is gerald.greene@house.ga.gov. Please contact me anytime.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
