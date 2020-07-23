To steal, kill and destroy? (St. John 10:10)
Our community and nation have two choices, or two forks in the road. There is no other. After two tornadoes, one hurricane, tragic COVID deaths, and an economic shutdown, we can barely go any lower. We are on one ship, with one fate. This nation/community will sink or swim. We will repent or perish. God will hold accountable those who are teaching false doctrines to their people and tickling the ears of their congregations, and government leaders who are leading people astray. Time may be short.
If you are teaching that government is your God or father, you are a false teacher. If you are teaching that a platform that funds and accepts the killing of innocent babies as Godly, you are a false teacher. If you believe that stealing, killing or destroying is justified, you are a false teacher.
Our leaders and pastors need to preach/lead instead of stealing/giving; instead of killing, rising up for life; and instead of destroying, restoring our nation.
All citizens need to pray, repent (turn away from), and ask for God’s forgiveness. Choose wisely for liberty and freedom. (11 Cor. 3:17) “Now the Lord is that spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” If we choose the road to Satanic anarchy and hate, woe be unto this city.
Leigh Bjerregaard
Leesburg
