To the Editor:

The State Bar of Georgia congratulates M. Claire Chason of Chason Law Firm LLC in Cairo and Lawton C. Heard Jr. of Heard Law Group LLC in Camilla on their appointments by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as Superior Court judges for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, covering Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Grady and Mitchell counties.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated