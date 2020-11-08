The last thing anyone should be doing during an unprecedented public health crisis is creating more barriers for American-based companies to generate economic growth.
But allowing trade preference programs like the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) to expire on Dec. 31 will do just that.
The chemical distribution industry plays a vital role in the American supply chain, and the competitiveness of distributors depends on the GSP program. In Georgia, the industry that the National Association of Chemical Distributors represents is a major economic engine, employing more than 3,570 people and generating $317.2 million in tax revenue a year while delivering valuable products to every industrial sector. In the chemical distribution industry alone, a lapse in GSP is estimated to cost the American economy more than $55 million.
It’s time for Congress to stop the divisiveness and reauthorize this vital program to help save good-paying Georgia jobs, ensuring the livelihood of hard-working families.
Eric R. Byer
Arlington, Va.
Eric R. Byer is president and CEO of the National Association of Chemical Distributors.
