I have known the GOP as the party that respects the legal institutions of this country, understanding that we value due process and a robust justice system. But as a recent college graduate, I am realizing that it’s often necessary to take a step back and think about whether or not we are truly living up to these ideals as a party.
Today, it’s important for all members of Congress to remember that they have a responsibility to see the impeachment process through in a dignified way that gets to the heart of the Ukraine matter. It may be that the president’s phone call, attempting to withhold aid unless a foreign country opened an investigation into his political opponent, falls short of the standard of high crimes – however irregular their arrangement may have been. And having studied international relations in school, I can say with certainty that this was not a typical diplomatic exchange. But we can only know for certain whether it was a crime following a comprehensive investigation.
Whatever the result of the impeachment inquiry, Congress should check the president’s power for the historical record because it isn’t just the current occupant of the Oval Office who will be subject to the boundaries drawn —i t will set precedent for future administrations as well. This should not be lost on Senators like David Perdue if the investigation moves on to the Senate, and it is certainly not lost on young Republicans like me who are concerned about the future.
John Britt
Atlanta