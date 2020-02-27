Last Wednesday was Ash Wednesday, the first day of the 40-day penitential season of Lent. I decided for the season of Lent to give up two things until Easter. One of them presented me an immediate challenge.
First, I decided to go silent in my car until Easter. That’s going to be tough. The first thing I do after turning on the ignition is to turn on the radio. My pre-sets include National Public Radio, a roots music station and the Atlanta Braves network. I also will not make or receive phone calls (hands free, of course).
Although riding in a quiet car is not remotely akin to monastic silence, this will give me a daily opportunity to pray (with eyes wide open; I’m in my car!), meditate and think about the ministry of the church.
The other vow may be harder to keep. I am going to observe a very light fast each Wednesday. I am embarrassed to write that this will be tough; I’m only skipping lunch, and it will only be on Wednesday.
I must also confess that my motivation for this small discipline is because my wife has observed Lent in this fashion for quite a few years, and I finally decided it’s easier to join her.
Anyway, I was presented with an immediate challenge last Ash Wednesday. When I pulled into the church parking lot around 2:30 p.m., I was confronted with something that has never, ever, been there before. There was a very attractive little food-truck trailer offering different flavors of hot doughnuts. The Tempter (capital T) came to the church parking lot on the first day of my mini-fast.
I should have ignored the whole set-up, but I was too curious. Five young adults were hanging out in front of the truck. “Why are you here?” I asked. “And why giving free doughnuts? This isn’t even on a well-traveled path.”
I never understood the whole story, but it had something to do with a local neighboring health cooperative offering free hot doughnuts in appreciation to their clients … in our parking lot.
I’d been two hours into a short fast on the very first day, and I already found myself justifying why I needed to eat one of those doughnuts. God would understand. My eating a doughnut would show I could be hospitable. Aren’t Christians supposed to be gracious and kind?
I wavered but held strong.
But two hours later I looked out my office window. They were still there. I went back out to talk some more. Maybe I’d figure out a way to eat just one. By now they were closing for the day and offered me as many doughnuts as I wanted to eat. Free doughnuts. All I wanted. Don’t tell me there isn’t a serpent.
I took 20 doughnuts back inside the church for the staff, all the way debating with myself over what constitutes a fast. That’s the way these vows work. Before long we’ve broken them and congratulated ourselves for doing it.
Happy ending to this column: I prevailed and the staff enjoyed the doughnuts. I’ve got 40 days to go.
