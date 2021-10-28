When it comes to money and the church, there are always a few indignant gripers, like the one I saw on Facebook last week who incorrectly cited scripture by whining, “If money is the root of all evil, why does the church always ask for it?” That ridiculous question is wrong at so many levels, I won’t stoop to reply, except to suggest that a complainer who can’t quote sacred scripture correctly is only embarrassing him- or herself.
Ignorant questioners can beat down even the most dedicated, committed church person. It seems to take only a few well-placed, loud-mouthed naysayers to put a church leader, whether pastor or layperson, on the defensive. Never mind that those who complain the loudest are often the lowest givers or else no givers at all.
The church should never apologize for asking for money. I am struck by the earliest church, as described in the fourth chapter of the Acts of the Apostles. Luke describes a church where people sold houses and fields willingly and laid the money at the apostles’ feet. This early church was already dealing with poverty and possessions, money and mission and ministry. Those who had little were cared for by those who had more than enough. Ever the realist, however, Luke describes a couple who boasted about their giving only to be discovered to have been lying.
Here’s the only point I might share in sympathy with a complainer: If the church doing the asking already has unspent funds more than enough … or the pastor or staff people are living extravagant, ostentatious lives at the expense of the rest of the congregation … or the church is blatantly raising funds for vanity projects … then I might have reason to at least sympathize with the chorus of complainers. Yes, there are some of those churches in every community.
The congregations I’ve had experience with are usually running a very tight budget, giving away as much as possible for missions, trying to pay staff persons fairly and generously, paying the power bill on time and doing their best to make a difference in society. I know of no other organization that can match the record of the church for 2,000 years.
People sometimes attack the church because they refuse to examine their own irresponsible spending habits. Case in point: One study shows the average person subscribes to almost five different providers for television content (Cable, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Apple+, etc.). This adds up to a considerable amount monthly. And some people have lost complete track of how much they are spending on monthly subscriptions. Little by little, subscriptions to any number of services add up. An honest assessment of these luxuries and a paring of some of them could easily allow the complainer to practice generosity.
The church that gets defensive about a need for funding is headed for defeat. I’m grateful for the church that is bold, unapologetic and full of integrity as it seeks the monetary gifts of believers. Keep it up, church! You offer the best hope for our nation and world.
P.S. I join you in praying for the missionaries held hostage in Haiti.
