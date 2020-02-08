The Pew Research Center of Religion and Public Life conducted a survey last year measuring the length of the average sermon. As if there were such a thing as an average sermon.
Here’s their main takeaway after measuring 50,000 sermons in 6,400 congregations last year over a six-week period: The average length of the sermon in the United States is 37 minutes. Does that surprise you? I’m not sure I ever preached a sermon of that length, although many of my sermons probably felt even longer than that to pained hearers.
Making the survey even more problematic, the Pew Center lumped churches into only four categories: African-American, Evangelical, Mainline and Catholic. It probably comes as no surprise that the average sermon length for a sermon in these four main groups is (from shortest sermon to longest): Catholic, Mainline, Evangelical, African-American.
The Pew Center measured the wrong thing. Anybody can time the length of a sermon.
What’s far more important is how long the sermon feels to the person in the pew. I have preached 10-15-minute sermons that probably seemed slower than maple sap dripping from a tree. Looking back on my first years of preaching, I don’t know how the long-suffering congregations endured my verbal water torture.
If the Pew Research Center wants to provide a service for the church and the often-clueless pastor, figure out some way to attach the congregants to electrodes or sophisticated equipment and determine how long the average person can listen before going completely bonkers. This data, brutal though it might be, could prompt better preaching from the pulpit.
The Pew folk could train careful observers in each congregation to measure how often people fidget, what they doodle, how many people leave the auditorium or sanctuary during the sermon, how much coughing and sneezing (not to mention snoring) goes on during the preaching, etc. Measure rapid eye movement. Look carefully for fluttering eyelids, hypnotic stares. In short, study boredom or engagement. Are people sitting on the edge of their seats and taking careful notes or are their shoulders slumped and heads nodding?
Ask people to surrender their watches and/or smart phones at the door so they can’t keep track of the sermon length. Then ask them, at the end of the sermon, to estimate how long the sermon lasted. To make the experiment more telling, do this on two successive weeks, one with an exceedingly dull preacher who preaches for 14 minutes and the next with a dynamic, inspiring preacher who preaches 30 minutes. I suspect the average church member would mistakenly estimate the boring preacher spent longer than the interesting one.
God can use every sermon or homily regardless of the skill of the one delivering the message. I understand that. Nevertheless, relevant biblical preaching presented with passion, insight and engagement is timeless. But 15 minutes of wretched preaching can feel like an eternity.
