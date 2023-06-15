My wife and I, in Asheville, N.C., for a wedding weekend, selected a church where we could sing, pray and hear God’s word. It was a good service. The people were welcoming, the hymns were fine, the prayers were meaningful, the sermon was thoughtful and well-presented, and the organist was skilled.

There were less than 30 people present, however, scattered throughout a sanctuary that could easily have held more than 10 times that number; a choir loft that could have held 30 singers was empty. This large brick church with stained glass windows, a high arched ceiling and fine, polished woodwork, felt like a relic of another day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion