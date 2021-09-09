Two long decades have passed since Sept. 11, 2001. Most readers of this column will remember precisely where they were on that day.
I was at the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Macon that Tuesday morning at our weekly staff meeting when a late-arriving staff member interrupted the meeting to note a plane had crashed in New York. There being no smart phones or instant alerts, our church administrator wheeled a church TV into the room and we watched the reports on a grainy screen, growing more horrified by the second.
Churches, synagogues and mosques sprang into action. Our congregation joined practically every religious institution in this nation (and around the world) in opening our doors. Some congregations had a prayer service that very day. Our congregation held such a service on Wednesday, Sept. 12, followed by worship Sept. 16.
Churches were packed that Sunday. Everybody knew somebody somehow involved. We came – for a moment – fairly close to being one people.
Preachers and church staff scrambled to plan a service addressing many swirling needs. Americans were devastated, angry, fearful, revengeful and suddenly, swiftly patriotic. Some citizens took out their anger on mosques, Muslims or any citizen who did not appear “American.” President Bush reminded us that America was not at war with Islam, and his words, much needed, fell on many deaf ears.
Some congregations combined patriotism and faith. Not long after 9/11 I drove past one church with a wooden cross in the church yard, the American flag flying atop the cross. I was horrified to see the cross used as a flag stand, but from the perspective of that church, it was an appropriate linkage of faith and country.
My own congregation had dozens of people who had worshiped in our church in the World War II days, recalling how those war-years worship services began with the procession of the Christian flag and the American flag side by side. Those were simpler days when most, though not all, Americans rallied around both flags in a desire to defeat fascism.
Though we hadn’t processed down the center aisle with an American flag in close to 60 years, on Sept. 16, 2001, both flags were marched down the aisle of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church to a packed congregation eager to hear a word from God. I preached on how God saved Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego from the fiery furnace and we sang “America the Beautiful,” tears streaming down our cheeks.
We had previously scheduled that Sunday to recognize the new babies in our congregation, and we decided the best thing we could do was to stick to that plan. On that Sunday we prayed for 10 babes cradled in the arms of their parents, visible reminders of our future. Those children, now 20 years old, lived through the attack they did not know, but will remember the long-delayed, tragic end of a costly, misguided two-decade war.
Far, far more divided we are now than then, even in the church. In our remembrances this week, may we earnestly call upon our Lord that there might be peace on earth, letting it begin with me.
