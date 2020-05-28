DEAR EDITOR:
The customer is NOT always right, and that’s abundantly clear when you walk in Devi’s Convenience Store on the corner of Palmyra and Seventh.
The man that appears to be a manager will launch into a fit of cursing at the customers. He will overbill your EBT or debit cards. He will scream, “Give me your money!” followed by “Get out!” I’ve witnessed the overbilling first-hand. One gentleman refused to leave when he saw his receipt for gas.
He bullies customers on a routine basis. It happens so frequently that you are afraid of going in. His behavior is so over the top that the locals dread the place. We need another store to open in this neighborhood. This hateful man needs a good dose of competition. Any thoughts?
Cynthia Mills
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.