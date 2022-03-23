March 15 marked Crossover Day 2022 for the state legislature, the day by which a bill generally must pass out of its legislative chamber of origin to be considered by the other chamber this session.
The decisions lawmakers make between now and the end of the Legislative Session will impact the lives of Georgians in every community. Their decisions will decide how well public schools are funded, the level of access Georgians have to quality health services throughout the state, college affordability and what supports are available to families.
Georgia lawmakers have made some progress this Legislative Session by advancing several strong bills, but there is still much work to be done before the state’s policies truly reflect the needs of all Georgians. Lawmakers must support policies that not only help families make ends meet but advance prosperity in every community while rejecting proposals that cut into our state’s ability to meet its responsibilities.
One of the highlights of Crossover Day was the passage of House Bill 1435, which would create completion grants for college students who have made significant progress in their program curriculum but face financial barriers that hinder their ability to complete the program and obtain their degree. The House also passed bipartisan legislation that supports behavioral health parity in Georgia. House Bill 1013 would require state-regulated insurers to cover treatment for behavioral health (including mental health conditions and substance use disorder) the same way they cover other forms of health care.
SB 353 creates judicial discretion in the suspension of a driver’s license when the driver fails to appear in court for certain traffic violations. Allowing judicial discretion in license suspension would provide minor relief to many Georgians with low incomes who often experience spiraling hardships when facing driver’s license suspension, including transportation barriers to gaining or maintaining employment.
Groundbreaking legislation is only made possible when the state has the revenue to fund these priorities. The FY 2023 budget would restore funding to pre-pandemic levels and add crucial support for Medicaid for parents who just gave birth, pay raises for state employees and teachers and additional funding to remove the temporary Special Institutional Fee at state colleges and universities.
Although the FY 2023 funding increases mark a positive step forward, much remains to be done to address the consequences of persistently underfunding core areas of the government since the Great Recession of 2008. This trend of underfunding reinforces inequities faced by people of color and Georgians with low incomes, and future increases must be targeted to directly address these gaps.
With state revenues stabilizing, Georgia lawmakers have an opportunity to better fund core services that promote economic opportunity or enact broadly popular tax cuts for low- and middle-income Georgians. However, lawmakers are instead advancing a $1 billion tax reform package that would primarily cut taxes for the wealthy. House Bill 1437 would further shift the tax code in favor of the wealthiest due to the legislation’s proposed flat personal income tax rate that would send the majority of the legislation’s $1 billion in overall annual benefits to those already at the top of the economic ladder.
In fact, those in the top 1 percent, earning more than $575,000 per year, would see a nearly equivalent amount of total savings as the first 60 percent of Georgia families combined, those earning less than $64,000 per year. Certain provisions of the legislation — such as raising the standard exemption offered to all taxpayers and eliminating most itemized deductions for personal income taxes — would offer positive benefits to Georgia families if isolated.
HB 1437, as written, could jeopardize our ability to fund our public education system, our health care system and so much more. Lawmakers must reject this measure and focus on enacting tax measures that rebalance the tax code, such as an Earned Income Tax Credit (or Georgia Work Credit) that would put money in the pockets of Georgia’s low- and middle-income families, rather than focusing the state’s limited resources on further enriching top income earners. Lawmakers should not only reject the flat tax but must ensure that any measure that reaches financial passage is fair to all Georgians, without risking the state’s fiscal health.
Georgians should remain vigilant over these next few weeks as the Legislative Session begins to conclude. Sine Die, which marks the end of the session, is just three weeks away, on April 4. The General Assembly must invest in the prosperity of all Georgians by passing measures that promote prosperity and reflect the needs of all Georgians while rejecting the dangerous flat tax structure.
