This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR IMPACTS FROM IDALIA WITH A HURRICANE WATCH
AND A STORM SURGE WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA BIG BEND...
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for
Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla
- A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Inland Dixie, Inland
Taylor, and Lafayette
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor,
and Lafayette
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 690 miles south of Panama City or about 660 miles south
of Apalachicola
- 20.1N 85.5W
- Storm Intensity 40 mph
- Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 3 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia continues moving slowly north toward the
Yucatan Channel with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. Strengthening
is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the
southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday, and additional
strengthening is likely while Idalia approaches the northeastern Gulf
coast. Idalia will bring a number of impacts to the tri-state region
beginning as early as Tuesday morning, including the potential of life
threatening storm surge in Apalachee Bay, the potential for hurricane
force winds in the southeast Florida Big Bend, flooding from heavy
rainfall, and dangerous rip currents along the gulf beaches.
A storm surge watch has been issued for the possibility of life
threatening inundation from rising water moving inland for much of
Apalachee Bay, from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River. Storm surge
inundation above normally dry ground could reach the following
heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide: 2 to 4 feet from
Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River, 4 to 7 feet from the Ochlockonee
River to the Aucilla River, and 7 to 11 feet from the Aucilla River to
the Suwanee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate
coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous
waves.
A hurricane watch is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River,
including inland portions of Taylor, Lafayette, and Dixie Counties.
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday morning
along the coast, but are most likely by Tuesday evening, followed by
the potential for hurricane conditions within the hurricane watch
area. Wind impacts are possible further inland into the Florida Big
Bend, leading to downed trees and powerlines, with prolonged power
outages possible.
Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of Idalia's track,
especially in the Florida Big Bend, where 4 to 8 inches of rain will
be possible, along with isolated higher amounts. This could lead to
flash flooding. The storm should be moving fast enough to preclude
river flooding at this time. Meanwhile along the beaches, building
surf and dangerous rip currents are likely by Monday Night.
Residents in the tri-state area and especially closer to the Florida
Big Bend coast should complete preparations for Idalia by Monday
evening.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts
across portions of Taylor and Dixie Counties. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Also, prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
to extensive impacts across portions of Wakulla and Jefferson
Counties.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across portions of Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* WIND:
Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across the coastal Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to
significant impacts across inland portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across portions of southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia, the
Florida Big Bend, and eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts
include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches
overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the
southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep
roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time
to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle
ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or
poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to
safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
