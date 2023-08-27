Nearly 60 years after discovering “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” I still watch the classic sitcom. But some of the punchlines haven’t held up particularly well. Or maybe I’m the one who hasn’t held up so well.

You may recall that gag writer Buddy Sorrell (played by Morey Amsterdam) always made longsuffering “Alan Brady Show” producer Mel Cooley the foil of his rapid-fire baldness jokes. The zingers were Hi-larious — until my early 30s when I abruptly discovered that my luxurious hair was starting to take a vow of poverty.

Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”

